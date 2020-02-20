Hubbard, Kay R.

Hubbard, Kay R. December 2, 1941 - February 16, 2020 Survived by children: Chata Benning and Quentin Benning; grandchilden: Quentin Benning Jr. (Ashley) and Benjamin Benning; great-grandson, Quentin Benning III; niece, Tarina Cox-Jones; nephew, Damon Cox; sister-in-law, Charlesetta Cox; other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents: Quentin and Naomia Cox; son, Dyrick Benning; brother, George Cox. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 2pm Friday, February 21, 2020, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION: 6-8pm Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Private family inurnment. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-10000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kay Hubbard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.