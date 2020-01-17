Hruska, Ronald J. January 11, 1931 - January 14, 2020 Age 89, of Ulysses, NE. Ron is survived by his wife, Nadine; 12 children, Ron Hruska, Jr. and wife, Robin, Lincoln; Mark Hruska and wife, Janet, Ulysses; Chris Hruska and wife, Connie, Blue Springs, MO; Mary Buckley and husband, Kelly, Omaha; Philip Hruska, New York, NY; Andrew Hruska, Omaha; Joseph Hruska and wife, Diane, Ulysses; Matthew Hruska and wife, Denise, Ames, IA; Ann Giebler and husband, Joe, Omaha; and triplets, Jane Baumert and husband, Dean, Omaha; Joan Kisling and husband, Jeff, Kansas City, MO; Janice Krohn and husband, Rob, Yorba Linda, CA; 30 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Bill Dobesh and wife Karen, Columbus; Sharon Orrell and husband John, Milford; and Judy Pernicek and husband Darrel, Hastings. VISITATION: 14pm Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Visitation will resume at 5:30pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ulysses, NE; followed by a Rosary at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10am Monday, January 20, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ulysses, NE, with Father Michael Stec celebrating Mass. Graveside Service and Interment: St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Ulysses, NE with military honors conducted by the United States Air Force and Dwight American Legion Post #110. Memorials to Ulysses Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. ZABKA-PERDUE FUNERAL HOME 410 Jackson Ave., Seward, NE 68434 | (402) 643-2924
Hruska, Ronald J.
