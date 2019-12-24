Hrbek, Honey Lou (Whitmarsh) December 18, 1932 - December 21, 2019 Preceded in death by husband Jack McCulley; husband Eugene Hrbek; son Anthony McCulley; and siblings, Edward Whitmarsh, Richard Whitmarsh, Elaine Lushinsky, and Alice Farrens. Survived by her daughters, Jacquie (David) Maxwell, Donna (Kevin) McCulley-Smith, Wanda (Frank) Petricek, and Sonya Avaux; grandchildren, Joe Disney, Mike Disney, and Erika Avaux; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews that she loved. VISITATION Thursday, December 26, 1-2 pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 2pm and BURIAL to follow. All Services at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
