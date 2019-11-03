Hoyt, Scott Charles

Hoyt, Scott Charles June 20, 1945 - October 29, 2019 A New England transplant, Scott called Omaha his home since moving here for Creighton Law School in 1973. Scott was preceded in death by his parents, George and Nancy Hoyt of Barnstable, MA. Scott is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Kathy; as well as their 4 children, Laura (Tim) Sjogren, Maggie (Matt) Poling, Victoria (James) Hoyt, and Daniel (Meryl) Hoyt; and 8 grandchildren: Kaylyn, Creighton, Lily, Alex, Kate, Elizabeth, Isadora, and Isaac. He is also survived by his brothers, Brian (Linda) Hoyt, and Craig (Linda) Hoyt; as well as his Uncle Hob (Karin) Scott; and several nieces and nephews. A lawyer by trade, Scott was passionate about learning and found great joy as a GED teacher, once retired. He was a friend to many and will be greatly missed. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, November 7, at 2pm at First Central Congregational Church, 36th and Harney, with music and refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Scott Hoyt Memorial Scholarship at the Metropolitan Community College, or to First Central Congregational Church.

