Jack E. Hoyt, age 81, passed away January 29, 2020. He was born in Missouri Valley, Iowa on May 24, 1938 to the late Kenneth and Joyce (Skelton) Hoyt. Jack proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired from Union Pacific Railroad. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Hoyt; sister, Hazel Carta. Jack is survived by his wife of 60 years, Deanna Hoyt; daughters, Joy Lewis (Bill), Kris Heffernan (Dan), Trina Hoyt-Laird (Doug); sister, Nellie Clark; grandchildren, Jon Hallstrom (Brandi), Jordan Hallstrom, Alexis Thompson (Derek), Austin Heffernan, Brody Perdue (Sarah); 7 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. VIEWING AND VISITATION is 2-4pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. The family will direct memorials. HOY-KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME, 1221 N 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501, (712) 256-9988
