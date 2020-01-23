Howick, Allan Ray March 4, 1949 - January 10, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Edna and Max Howick and niece, Michelle Evangeline. Survived by wife of 34 years, Mary Alice Howick; children, Matthew (Vicky) Howick, Michael (Katie) Howick, Karen (Ray) Nesvold; grandchildren, Olivia, Harper, Emmitt, Karsen, Nathan, Michael, Jr., Patrick and Owen Howick; family friend, Larry Anderson. SERVICES Tuesday, Jan 28th, 10am at St. John Catholic Church on the Creighton Campus. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION begins Monday Jan. 27th, 5pm at the 72nd Street Chapel with a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. Memorials to Campus Life Ministry at St. Johns. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

