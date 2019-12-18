Howard, Russell James Sr.

Howard, Russell James Sr. May 5, 1947 - December 11, 2019 VISITATION: Friday, December 20, 2019, from 6-8pm, at Good Shepherd. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10am at Church of the Living God, 2029 Binney Street. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th Street (402) 505-9260 www.gsfuneral.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.