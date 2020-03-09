Howard, Robert N. June 11, 1931 - March 7, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Frances Howard; parents, Robert and Marian Howard; and sister, Alice Manchester. Survived by son, Christopher O. Howard and fiance Tonya Stremlau; daughter, Amy E. Howard; grandchildren: Katherine Anne Howard and fiance Rhett Thayer, Jay, Jordan and Lindsey Adams, and Carter and Erica Braun; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday from 5-7pm at John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday at 11am at Underwood Hills Presbyterian Church, 851 N 74th St. Memorials to Central High School Foundation, or the Alzheimers Association. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY -72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

