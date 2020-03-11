Howard, Robert N. June 11, 1931 - March 7, 2020 MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday at 11am at Underwood Hills Presbyterian Church, 851 N 74th St. Memorials to Central High School Foundation, or the Alzheimers Association. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

