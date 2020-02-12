Howard, Marie (Kotrc)

Howard, Marie (Kotrc) May 26, 1927 - February 6, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Hon. Keith Howard. Survived by son, Bill (Monica) Hickman; daughter, Suzanne (Tim) Shaw; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Friday, February 14, 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary, 108th Street Chapel. Private Family Burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Omaha. Memorials to Assistance League, or Josie Harper Hospice House. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

