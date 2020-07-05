Howard, Loma Faye

Howard, Loma Faye November 25, 1934 - June 27, 2020 Survived by husband of 63 years, Dean Howard; sons: Sam (Lisa), Fred (Cathy), and John (Juliann); grandchildren: Sarah, Corey, Jamie, Ben, Kelly, and Rachel; sisters, Lucy and Beth; sister-in-law, Gladine; and many friends. VISITATION (observing CDC guidelines): Tuesday, July 7th from 4pm to 6pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Wednesday, July 8th at 10:30am at Southwest Church of Christ, 2600 S. 124 St. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association or Eternal Threads. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Loma Howard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.