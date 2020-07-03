Howard, Loma F. November 25, 1934 - June 27, 2020 VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Tuesday, July 7th from 4pm to 6pm, at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Wednesday, July 8th, 10:30am, Southwest Church of Christ (2600 So. 124th St.) HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Loma Howard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.