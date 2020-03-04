Howard, Gary

Howard, Gary May 6, 1947 - February 28, 2020 Gary Dean Howard passed away February 28, 2020 in Ankeny, Iowa at the age of 72. Born in Lincoln, Nebraska on May 06, 1947, to Raymond and Lillian Howard, he lived in the Midwest his entire life. After graduating high school, he joined the Air Force where he served at Holloman AFB, Alamogordo, NM. He was honorably discharged in 1970, as a grade E-5 Staff Sergeant. Gary had several vocations in later life but was always active in pursuing education, either attending classes in his off-hours or online. Over the years he attained several degrees in a variety of fields that he found interesting. His subtle sense of humor was always there and surfaced at unexpected times. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond W Howard and Lillian A Howard. Gary is survived by his younger siblings, Thomas L Howard (Patty), Linda R Wright (Steve), Dale A Howard (Nene), Periann J Skipper (George), along with many cousins, nephews and nieces. SERVICES: Thursday, March 5th, 2pm at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Dr, Adel, Iowa.

