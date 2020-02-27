Howard, Ethel M. November 10, 1920 - February 23, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Floyd; daughter, Sunny. Survived by children, Michael (Debi), Jill (Jack) French, Kimberly Howard; grandchildren, Connie, Jason, Jenna, Nichole and Dustin; seven great-grandchildren; many family and friends. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, at mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2941 North 80th St. Ethel's request was to wear bright colors. Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society or Quality Living. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ethel Howard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.