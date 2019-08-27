Howard, Dorothy Sue

Howard, Dorothy Sue August 22, 1932 - August 26, 2019 Age 87. Dorothy was a devoted military spouse and docent at Henry Doorly Zoo. She taught English at both Bellevue University and the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Allen S. Merritt, Col USA (Ret); brother, Ferris L. Taylor, Jr.; and parents, Ferris L. Sr. and Dorothy Taylor. Survived by sons, Kevin Merritt (Peggy) and Paul Merritt (Virginia); grandchildren, LeeAnn B. Martin (John), Patrick L. Merritt (Amy), Steven, Brian, Grace, and David Merritt; niece Marybeth Morris; and nephew, George Taylor (Tamara). FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 6pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel with Visitation one hour prior. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, Aug. 29, 2pm, at Mt. Muncie Cemetery, Lansing, KS. Memorials to Henry Doorly Zoo (omahazoofoundation.org). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.