Howard, Ada J. Nov 9, 1943 - Jul 18, 2018 Omaha. Survived by brother, Anthony (Frank) Sauls; children: Glenntte Sauls, Annette (Tony) Billingsley, George Wills, and Frank (Debra) Lewis; 11 grandchildren: Larry, Unique, Leonardo, Mikey, George, Angel, Frank, Myeisha, Dupree, DeAndre, Charity, and Tywann; and a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Monday from 10am until Service time. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday at 11am at Mount Calvary Community Church, 5112 Ames Ave. Interment in Mount Hope Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. 402-453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

