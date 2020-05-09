House, Louis Edward III

House, Louis Edward III November 13, 1945 - April 30, 2020 VISITATION: 9am-2pm Monday, May 11th, at Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: 3pm Monday, May 11th, also at the Mortuary. Military Honors by Kanesville Honor Guard. ROEDER MORTUARY - AMES CHAPEL 4932 Ames Ave. (402) 453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Louis House, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.