House, Betty J. (Wildrick) March 26, 1937 - June 8, 2020 Survived by sons, Jimmy Ivey and Jeff Ivey; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; nieces and nephews; and sister, Shirley Potter. Preceded in death by children: Peggy, Bob and Danny. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, June 14th from 2pm to 4pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, June 15th, 1pm, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

