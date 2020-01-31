Hoult, Harry H. Formerly of Valley, NE. Died Jan. 28, 2020, in Omaha. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, February 3, 2020, 10:30am, at the funeral home in Elkhorn. Interment at Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn with military honors. VISITATION: Sunday, from Noon-5pm, with family receiving friends from 3-5pm, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Hoult, Harry H.
Service information
Feb 2
Visitation
Sunday, February 2, 2020
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
Feb 2
Family will receive friends
Sunday, February 2, 2020
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
Feb 3
Funeral Service
Monday, February 3, 2020
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
