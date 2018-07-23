Houfek, Emily J. Apr 29, 1929 - Jul 19, 2018 Preceded in death by her husband, Edward "Popeye". Survived by son, Steve "Jake" (Kay); grandchildren, Amy (J.J.) Morris, and Christopher Houfek; 5 great grandchildren; and her sister, Charlotte Gelster. Private Family Services. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

