Hossner, Richard "Rick" Bruno Jun 3, 1967 - Jul 25, 2018 MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, August 2, at 11am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 13271 Millard Ave, Omaha, NE 68137. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.