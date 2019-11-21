Hoskinson, Larry L. CMSgt (Ret) February 4, 1935 - November 18, 2019 Survived by loving wife of 64 years, Dona Jean; son, Michael "Frog" (Tammy); grandchildren, Tony (Michelle) and Mandy; great grandson, Jacob; brothers, Jerry and John. Honorary member of Knights of Columbus Council 10184, Knights of Columbus 4th Degree 594, American Legion Post 374 and Swingin' Sams Camping Chapter. VISITATION: Friday, 4pm with a WAKE SERVICE: 6:30pm at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Saturday, 10am, St. Thomas More Catholic Church (48th & Grover St). Memorials to St. Thomas More Endowment Fund or for masses. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

