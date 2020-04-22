Hosch, Edward M. Age 74 Edward M. Hosch, of Hartington, NE, died at his residence on Monday, April 20, 2020. Ed is survived by his wife, JoAnn of Hartington; two children, Robert "Rob" (Beth) Hosch of Peoria, AZ; Rebecca Hosch of Omaha, NE; three grandchildren, Addison, Colton, and Alexia Hosch. Due to the current healthcare guidelines, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. Private family burial will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Park in Norfolk, NE. To watch a live stream of the funeral service, please go to https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/ WINTZ FUNERAL HOME Hartington, NE | (402) 254-6547 | wintzrayfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Hosch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.