Horvatich, Nathan James April 2, 1977 - December 15, 2019 Gretna, NE. Nathan James Horvatich, age 42, died on December 15, 2019 in Omaha. Nathan was born on April 2, 1977 in Fremont, NE. He grew up in Hooper, NE. After High School, Nathan enlisted in the US Army. Nathan retired from the US Army after 20 years of Service with multiple awards. Survived by wife, Suzanne Horvatich; son, James Horvatich; father, Jim Horvatich; step-mother, Pepper Horvatich; mother, Jeanne Hoffman; grandmother, Teresa Hoffman; sister, Angie (Ray) Heinold; niece, Emma Heinold; sister, Ellie (Sean) Diaz; nephews, Tyler, Eric, and Sheamus Diaz; niece, Jada Moseman; step-sisters, Tonnya Figueroa and Tabitha Austin; step-brother, Jesse Thompson; along with many other family and friends. Nathan will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will take place in Gretna, honoring Nathan's life as a Servant of the Lord and special father, son, brother and uncle and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested in Nathan's honor to one of the following organizations to help other Veterans and their families: Special Operations Warrior Foundation (https://specialops.org/); Special Operations Association Foundation (https://www.specialoperations.org/soa/); Homes for our Troops (https://www.hfotusa.org/); or Wounded Warriors Family Support (https://www.wwfs.org). ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com
(1) entry
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.