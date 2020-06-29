Horst, Joanne (Scarpello)

Horst, Joanne (Scarpello) September 3, 1949 - June 27, 2020 Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; Sam and Mary Scarpello. Survived by husband Mike Horst; her daughters, Amy Zurcher (Rodd), Michele Harvat (Tom), and Christa Hickle (Zac); 9 grandchildren; and brothers, Fred Scarpello (Barb), Joe Scarpello (Pat) and Sam Scarpello (Pat). VISITATION: Monday, June 29, 4-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at Funeral Home. FUNERAL MASS: Tuesday, June 30, 2pm at St Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 109 So. 19th St. Private Interment in Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to a charity of your choice. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service Monday, and the Funeral Mass Tuesday, go to www.klsfuneral home.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

