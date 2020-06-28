Horst, Joanne (Scarpello) September 3, 1949 - June 27, 2020 Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; Sam and Mary Scarpello. Survived by husband Mike Horst; her daughters, Michelle, Amy Zurcher (Rodd), Michele Harvat (Tom), and Christa Hickle (Zac); 9 grandchildren; and brothers, Fred Scarpello (Barb), Joe Scarpello (Pat) and Sam Scarpello (Pat). VISITATION: Monday, June 29, 4-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at Funeral Home. FUNERAL MASS: Tuesday, June 30, 2pm at St Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 109 So. 19th St. Private Interment in Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to a charity of your choice. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

