Horne, Rhoda C. June 7, 1936 - May 5, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Irwin Horne; daughter, Ronda Piers; grandson, David Piers; parents, Samuel and Bessie (Golda) Hoult; sisters, Evelyn Cook, Josie Novotny, Dorothy Swinarski, Betsy Hurd; brothers, Fred Hoult and Harry Hoult. Survived by brother, Robert Hoult; sister, Gloria Radil; numerous nieces and nephews and friends. VISITATION: Friday, May 8, 2020, from 1-7pm, at Crosby Colonial Chapel. Private Graveside service in Mobile, Alabama. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society or Spring Hill United Methodist Church. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN 11902 W. Center Road 402-333-7200 | www.crosby-burket.com

To plant a tree in memory of Rhoda Horne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.