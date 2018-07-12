Hornbeck, Harold E. Maj US Army (Ret) Oct 9, 1928 - Jul 7, 2018 Retired from US Army, Korean War and Vietnam Veteran, 32 Degree Mason, taught ROTC at South High School, Taught geography at Metro Universary. Harold Eugene Hornbeck, age 89, of Papillion, NE, passed away on July 7, 2018. He was preceded in death by wife, Dorothy Slight Hornbeck; and daughter, Deborah Hornbeck. Harold is survived by his daughter, Charlotte Hornbeck; grandchildren, John and Nicole; seven great-grandchildren, three sisters, three sister-in-laws, one brother-in-law, 13 nieces and 10 nephews. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 2pm, at Kahler-Dolce Mortuary. VISITATION prior to service 12-2pm. Interment: Papillion Cemetery. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St. Papillion NE 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

