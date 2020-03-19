Horn, Thelma Eleanor January 17, 1922 - March 17, 2020 Age 98. Preceded in death by her husband, Milton. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

