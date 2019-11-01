Horejs, Cynthia May 30, 1953 - October 30, 2019 Of Malvern, IA. Unexpectedly passed away at her home. Survived by husband, Geoffrey Horejs; children, Kimberly (Matthew) Yount, Jennifer (Greg) Miles, and Thomas (AnnMarie) Horejs; five grandchildren; siblings, Betty Moore, Lezlie (Brian) Burns, Earlene Tapp, and Raymond (Vanessa) Brumley. CELEBRATION OF LIFE GATHERING: 5pm Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the American Legion Millard Post 374 in Omaha. Family will direct memorials. Loess Hills Funeral & Cremation Center Malvern, IA | (712) 624-8444 | www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

