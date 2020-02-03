Hord, Arlene R.

Hord, Arlene R. April 22, 1925 - January 31, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Hugh S. "Scotty" Hord, Jr. Survived by daughter, Barbara Newman; sons, Hugh Hord III (Dawnmarie), and Michael Hord, D.V.M. (Carol); 6 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends 5-7pm Tuesday, February 4, at West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Wednesday 11am at Good News Church, 7415 Hickory St. Interment in Evergreen. Memorials to Teen Challenge of the Midlands. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER,WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

