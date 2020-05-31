Hopper, Jane Alene (Sehnert-Seipold)

Hopper, Jane Alene (Sehnert-Seipold) August 11, 1942 - May 30, 2020 Jane was born in Dorchester, NE and went to school in Milford, NE for Bookkeeping. She worked at City Glass and then moved to Hawkins Construction for 40+ years, from which she retired in 2017. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth; her parents, Emma and Harold; sisters, Fran, and Marlene; and brother, Ron. Jane is survived by her children, Cindy (Steve) Moore, Rick (Kelly) Seipold, and Ron (Erica) Seipold; brother, Jerry (Geraldine) Sehnert; grandchildren, Nicole, Erin, Evan, Aidan, Alex, and Jake; great-grandchildren, Jameson, Hendrix, Brecken, and Braxton; numerous other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday, June 2, 5-8pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Private Family Burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Food Bank for the Heartland. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

