Hopkins, Rodney Allen September 10, 1959 - August 1, 2019 Rodney passed away suddenly at home. Survived by loving wife of 33 years, Dorothy Hopkins; daughter, Michele Shonka of La Vista, NE; 4 grandchildren, Zoe (Sam) Smith III of La Vista, Morgan Cooper-Shonka of Papillion NE, and Hagen and Layla Shonka of La Vista; 2 great-grandsons, Samuel IV and Carter Allen Smith of La Vista; brother, Richard (Linda) Hopkins of Omaha; sisters, Rebecca Hopkins of Omaha, and Roberta Prang of Muncie, IN; nieces; nephews; family; friends; and pet boxer Titan. Preceded in death by his parents, Nathan and Beatrice Hopkins; and son, Donald Stanger III. Rodney worked over 40 years in the auto parts industry, last employer being Factory Motor Parts where he worked up until the end of 2018. He also volunteered with the La Vista Volunteer Fire Department for several years where he obtained the rank of Captain. VISITATION: Wednesday, August 7, from 5-6pm, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 6pm, all at Bethany Funeral Home. Memorials suggested to the family, or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in the name of Donald Stanger III. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

