Hopkins, Rodney Allen September 10, 1959 - August 1, 2019 VISITATION: Wednesday, August 7, from 5-6pm, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 6pm, all at Bethany Funeral Home. Memorials suggested to the family. or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in the name of Donald Stanger III. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

