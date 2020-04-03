Hopkins, Michael George

Hopkins, Michael George December 16, 1951 - April 1, 2020 Survived by his wife, Beverly Hopkins; daughter, Kimberly Marie Pooley; grandsons, Trent Michael Pooley and Tyler Michael Pooley; brother, Terry (Judy) Hopkins; sisters, Vicky (Dan) Wilkens, Debbie (Kirby) Coulter; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Private family services are being held. The family will receive friends in their home at 15310 Redwood St beginning Friday, May 10, at 3pm. Memorials are suggested to the VFW Post #374. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street | 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Hopkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.