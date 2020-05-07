Hopkins, Max L October 31, 1944 - May 4, 2020 Of Ralston, Max was preceded in death by parents, Roy and Helen Hopkins, Shenandoah IA; sister, Bonnie. He is survived by wife of 54 years, Jocelyn Hopkins; sons, Chris (Jen) Hopkins, Brad (Jess) Hopkins, David (Shani) Mustard; grandchildren: Alyssa (Nate), Hanna, Eric, Carson, Eleanor, Alexandria, Donovan; siblings: Becci (Don) Etter, Julia (late Clayton) Pettipiece. Max was a truck driver for Land-O-Lakes (1973-1997) and a car transporter for Bellevue Honda (2008-2018). Memorial Visitation and Graveside Service planned for a later date. Memorials suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society or the American Cancer Association. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

To plant a tree in memory of Max Hopkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.