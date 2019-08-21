Hopgood, Lessie B.

Hopgood, Lessie B. February 12, 1938 - August 16, 2019 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by her parents, Dee and Onnie Hollingsworth; husband, Conwell Hopgood; and siblings Helen Johnson, Bernice Collier, Yvonne Thomas. Survived by siblings: Claude (Pearl) Hollingsworth, Nathaniel Hollingsworth, Jimmie Hollingsworth, Wilhelmina Williams, Wilfred Hollingsworth; children: Bernadette (Cedric) Patrick, Jeffrey (DeAmbra) Hopgood, Aileen (Thomas) Warren, Dennis (Lois) Hopgood, Anita Hopgood; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Friday, August 23, 2019, at Roeder Mortuary 4932 Ames Ave Omaha, NE. Private Interment. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

