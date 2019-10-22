Hope, Michael James "Mike"

Hope, Michael James "Mike" Age 63 Michael "Mike" James Hope, of Avoca, IA, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Rhonda Hope of Avoca, IA; children: Chantelle (fianc� Justin Harre) Hope of Council Bluffs, IA; Nicholas Hope of Avoca, IA; Chondra Hope of Council Bluffs, IA; mother, Mary Jean Hope of Omaha, NE; siblings: Tamasine (Radley) Clemens of Omaha, NE; Thomas Hope of Omaha, NE; Steven (Katy) Hope of Omaha, NE; Richard Hope of Blair, NE. VISITATION: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 3-8pm, with family greeting friends 5-8pm, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Avoca, IA. ROSARY: Thursday, 8pm, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, conducted By Knights of Columbus 3rd degree. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, October 25, 2019, 10:30am, St. Mary's Catholic Church, Avoca, IA. Interment: Graceland Cemetery, Avoca, IA. PAULEY JONES FUNERAL HOME 1304 N. Sawmill Dr., Avoca, IA | (712) 343-2453

