Hood, Marjorie Phyllis (Johnson) September 2, 1922 - November 9, 2019 Marjorie "Marge" Hood passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the golden age of 97. She was born on September 2, 1922, in Council Bluffs, IA. Marge was the daughter of Dr. Herman F. Johnson and Maude Johnson, and had one brother, Richard Johnson, all of whom preceded her in death. Marge grew up in Omaha and graduated from Central High School, where she was voted most popular in her class. After graduation from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, she married Dr. L. Thomas Hood. They were happily married for over 55 years until his passing in 2003. Survived by her children, Tom (Maren), Bob (Cheryl), and Don (Jenny). She had ten grandchildren, Brent, Brian, Charles, Emily, Haley, Josh, Kim, Maggie, Phillip, and Richard; and 15 great-grandchildren, Amelia, Annabelle, Avery, Bailey, Brady, Charleigh, Eisley, Grayson, Libbi, Logan, Madison, Malacki, Mason, Merci and Scarlett. Marge was a vibrant personality who was generous, gracious, and sensitive to the feelings of others. In early adulthood, she was active in the Omaha community and an avid golfer, at one time being Nebraska women's state 9-hole champion. She loved to cook game birds which her husband brought back from hunting trips. Even into her later years, she was an avid reader and loved to discuss current events. In memory of her English teacher at Central High, she reveled in correcting her son's grammar. She was a classy lady who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be Saturday, December 7, at 11am at Crosby Colonial Chapel. Private Family Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to University of Nebraska Orthopedics Department. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN 11902 W. Center Road 402-333-7200 | www.crosby-burket.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.