Honke, Donald I. October 22, 1929 - June 17, 2020 Omaha. Preceded by son, Craig I. Honke; brothers, Robert C. and Charles E. Honke. Survived by wife, Sally S. Honke; son, Curtis F. Honke; grandchildren, Donald C. (Jamie), Courtney M. and Christopher A. I. (Sabrina) Honke; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Geneva and Cameron Honke. A Private Interment service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery and a Public Memorial Service at a later date. Memorials to Omaha Home for Boys or Siena Francis House. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th St. Chapel 2727 N. 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

