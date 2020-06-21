Honke, Craig I. August 26, 1955 - June 15, 2020 Omaha. Survived by parents, Don and Sally Honke; son, Donald (Jamie) Honke; brother, Curtis Honke; niece Courtney Honke; nephew Christopher Honke. A Private Interment Service will be held at Omaha National Cemetery and a public memorial service at a later date. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

