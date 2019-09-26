Homes, Martin

Homes, Martin March 4, 1928 - September 24, 2019 VISITATION: Friday from 6-8pm at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. SERVICE: Saturday at 10:30am at First Lutheran Church in Blair. Graveside services will follow in the Blair Cemetery. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 | www.campbellaman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.