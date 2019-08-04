Homan, Mary Alice

Homan, Mary Alice June 1, 1936 - August 1, 2019 Age 83. Loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Preceded in death by husband, Kenneth "Jerry" Homan; and daughter, Michelle Dozier. Survived by children, Deborah Gray (David), and Janelle Bowen (Tim); son-in-law, Steve Dozier; former son-in-law, John Cleveland; 9 grandchildren: Alison (Matt), Matthew (Mary), Steven, Nick, Kyle (Jessica), Kayla, Christine (Lawrence), Bill and James; and 7 great-grandchildren: Anna, Charlie, Kenny, David, Myla, Malea and Declan. VISITATION: Monday, August 5, 5-7pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, with VIGIL at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, August 6, 10am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

