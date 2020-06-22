Homan, Leo J. December 14, 1930 - June 18, 2020 ROSARY will be held Thursday, June 25, at 10am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, followed by MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. INURNMENT: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to of St. Vincent de Paul Society, or the Josie Harper Hospice House. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.