Homan, Leo J.

Homan, Leo J. December 14, 1930 - June 18, 2020 Preceded in death by his wives, Helen Homan and Nelda Homan; brother, Len Homan; sister, Lorene Homan; daughter in law, Darci Homan. Survived by children, Sandy (Mike) Koenig, James Homan, Linda (Bob) Cannon; grandchildren, Brian Koenig, Michelle (Jonny) Vu, Alexandra Homan, Makenzie Homan, Tara, Evan, Jack and Kyle Cannon; great granddaughter, Lillian Vu; siblings, Rita Huelskamp and Paul (Rosi) Homan; nieces and nephews. A ROSARY will be held Thursday, June 25, at 10am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church follwed by a MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. Inurnment: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Society or the Josie Harper Hospice House. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.