Holzapfel, Peggy September 26, 1950 - February 18, 2020 Peggy, age 69, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on February 18, 2020 in Omaha, NE. She was born September 26, 1950 in Omaha, NE. She loved Jesus, her family, spending time with her grandkids, and a good cup of coffee. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Colleen Minturn; her daughter, Michelle Holzapfel; and her brothers, Jerry Minturn, Bob Minturn and Tom Minturn. She is survived by her children: Christine Zetocka (Randy), Michael Holzapfel (Julie), Melissa Rine (Dennis), Bob Holzapfel (Jeanne), and Michaela Johnson (Johnny); siblings (and spouses): Mary, Ann, John, Bill, Kathleen, Rose, Ellen, Joe, Liz, Jim, Paul, and Molly; 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. GRADUATION PARTY (Celebration of Life): Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11:30am at Citylight Church, 4383 Nicholas St., Omaha. Lunch provided.

