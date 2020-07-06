Holz, Lois Age 56 Omaha. Passed away on July 2, 2020. She was born to Edward and Barbara Bokamper on June 11, 1964. Lois was a published author and held a Masters in Education from the University of Nebraska Omaha. Her passion for teaching showed in the way she talked of her students and the enthusiasm she brought to the classroom each day. She also lived for her grandchildren, Charlotte and Davis; as well as traveling, and golf. Lois is survived by her father, Edward Bokamper; children, Eric Brandt and Jessica Lahman; grandchildren, Davis Brandt and Charlotte Lahman; and siblings, Debbie, Sondra, Dan and Paula. She was preceded in death by mothers, Barbara and Janice. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Holz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.