Holthaus, Dr. Joseph Michael ROSARY will be held Friday, July 27, 2018, at St. Margaret Mary's Catholich Church on Dodge St., at 10am, followed by the MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow at Calvary Cemetery. John A Gentleman Mortuary is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be made to Creighton University School of Medicine or St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES 72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

