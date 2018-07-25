Holthaus, Dr. Joseph Michael Dr. Joseph Michael Holthaus passed from this world on July 23, 2018. He was born in Seneca, KS, on August 18, 1923, one of ten children born to F J Holthaus and Kreszenz (Centa) Bernreiter. After graduating from Creighton University School of Medicine, he married the love of his life, Frances Marion Meister, from Black Earth, Wisconsin. His long medical career included service in the US Air Force in Japan during the Korean War as a Flight Surgeon staff, Chief of Medical Services and Chief of Staff at Omaha's Veteran's Administration Hospital, Dean of Creighton University School of Medicine and private practice as a Gastroenterologist. He lived by his commitment to love and respect people and treat them with dignity and kindness. Dr. Holthaus is survived by Frances, his wife of 69 years, and his 6 children: Linda Kittle (Paul), Rhonda Browning (Jim), Michael Holthaus (Ann), Mark Holthaus, Lisa Holthaus and Andra Alvine (Steve), 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Salie Holthaus and a sister, Melanie Schmiedeler. ROSARY will be held Friday, July 27, 2018, at St. Margaret Mary's Catholich Church on Dodge St., at 10am, followed by the MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow at Calvary Cemetery. John A Gentleman Mortuary is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be made to Creighton University School of Medicine or St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES 72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

liz hoffman
Elizabeth Hoffman

Fran and Andra,
Our thoughts are prayers are with you and your family. While I have been gone from Omaha for many years, I remember fondly our Happy Hollow neighborhood,
interactions through Creighton, Andra as Tanya's babysitter and our workouts at the gym. You are a very special family and we feel fortunate to have been a part of it in a small way.
Sincerely,
Liz Hoffman

