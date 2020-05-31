Holt, Derek S. July 14, 1972 - May 21, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by his father, LeRoy Bell; and mother, Charlene Holt. Survived by wife: Brinda Holt; children: Nathan and Amy Holt, Leah Holt, Sarah Holt, Jason Holt, Malachi Holt, Kyley Vlcek and Siarah Vlcek; grandchild: Liliana Holt. VISITATION Monday 5-8pm at 108th Chapel with CDC Guidelines of 25 people. Private Family Service later. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery Omaha, NE. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

